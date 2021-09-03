97th Burning of Zozobra kicks off in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Old Man Gloom is back in Santa Fe. The 97th Burning of Zozobra will kick off in just a few hours at Fort Marcy Park. If you’re heading up to the burning of old man gloom Friday night. Gates just opened and you’ll want to come prepared with some big hair, leg warmers and neon because the year is all about the 80s with a twist.

It’s a much smaller crowd this year, limited to 10,000 people but after more than a year of the pandemic and even an appearance of the Bachelorette, Old Man Gloom is set to have a belly full of woes to go up in flames. Each year, people toss in the worst of the year, like divorce papers, speeding tickets photographs and notes.

Will Shuster’s first Zozobra back in 1924, was just six feet tall. This year’s giant is a 50-foot marionette weighing about 2,000 pounds and is made up of everything from wood and wire to pizza pans and duct tape. Old Man Gloom is wearing the iconic red jacket from Michael Jackson’s Thriller video.

There’s live entertainment for most of the evening and you can catch a 1980s dance party on ZTV playing your favorite music videos from that decade. Then weather permitting, lights out will start around 9:30 p.m. as Zozobra prepares to go up in flames. Road closures are already in effect around the area so if you’re planning to drive this way, take an alternate route.

Bishop’s Lodge Road just closed and Murales will soon close completely. This is a developing story.