911 calls released in Renezmae Calzada disappearance, death case

ESPANOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The mother of Renezmae Calzada was frantic as she told dispatchers her daughter hadn’t been seen for nine hours. The little girl disappeared from her stepfather’s home in Espanola early last month. Her body was found days later in the Rio Grande.

While authorities haven’t said what happened to the girl, the 911 calls give some clues and may explain why it took so long to call police.

Dispatch: “Central dispatch, how can I help you?”

Maestas: “Yes, hi. I need help, my daughter is missing.”

It’s a parent’s worst nightmare.

Dispatch: “Your daughter is what?”

Maestas: “My daughter is missing.”

But it was Victoria Maestas’ reality.

Maestas: “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe.”

She frantically called Espanola’s police dispatch last month after her 5-year-old daughter, Renezmae Calzada, went missing.

Maestas: “She was with her dad and he can’t find her.”

Renezmae was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on September 8, playing outside Malcolm Torres’ home off Arch Lane. Torres is the child’s step-father. He and Maestas were estranged and there was a restraining order against him.

Maestas called 911 from her work roughly nine hours after Renezmae was last seen. She claims Torres never called police.

Maestas: “He said he thought maybe my family had picked her up.”

But people who were in contact with Torres said he told them he did call police that morning. Dispatch call logs don’t reflect that.

Officer: “He’s advising that he did call, but nobody showed up.”

Right after Maestas’ call, law enforcement jumped into action looking for Renezmae and looking for Torres, eventually picking him up at the Dairy Queen in Espanola. Torres was booked for an outstanding DWI probation violation.

After days of searching, Renezmae’s body was found in the Rio Grande along pueblo land.

Torres has not been charged in this case, but police questioned him about Renezmae’s disappearance and death. He is locked up for the next two months in an Albuquerque jail for violating his DWI probation.

The US Attorney’s office still hasn’t called Renezmae’s death a murder, only suspicious. They are still waiting on the autopsy.