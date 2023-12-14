NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico girl is breaking barriers in a male-dominated sport. Jayla Perkins wants to be the best fighter and at just 9-year-old she’s already making a name for herself in the world of MMA.

Jayla became interested in the sport after watching UFC fights with her dad. Born in California, she and her family moved to Albuquerque four years ago so she could pursue her dream. She trains five days a week at Jackson Wink MMA Academy in Albuquerque. “She’s actually #20 in the nation, so that was pretty awesome, #29 internationally and this is for kids 18 and under for Jujutsu and stuff,” said Tiani Perkins, Jayla’s mom.

Perkins says she admires her daughter’s courage and drive and says Jayla is teaching her a valuable lesson, that anything is possible if you’re willing to fight for it. “I could be the Serena Williams of UFC and we’re like yes you could sweetie that’s actually very true so it’s very inspiring to watch her aspire for something so big and such a lofty goal,” said Perkins.

Jayla is currently raising money to attend an exclusive 3-month summer training boot camp in Oklahoma City.