SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 9-year-old boy is being called a hero after he saved his cousins’ life. His grandmother said a school drill is what guided him to save his family members from a house fire.

Asaya Chavez helped his grandmother save his cousins from a life-altering house fire. It all happened in a split second. Chavez said he noticed something was wrong and quickly went to his grandmother who was babysitting them on Saturday.

“I was in my room. I was playing my game, and I started smelling all these kinds of smoke, and I went to my grandma, and I said, ‘I smell smoke get out,’” said Chavez.

He is called a hero for going back into the house twice and saving his cousins, a 2-year-old and a 7-month-old.

“I’m just happy they’re okay because they never got to see the world, you know, so I’m just happy they’re ok. I’m just happy they’re alive,” said Chavez.

Chavez’s grandmother, Anna Jaramillo, said they didn’t have time to grab anything. All of their belongings were destroyed, including the car the family had surprised her with and Chavez’s pet turtle.

“I’m on oxygen, and the tanks were there just blowing up real bad. I mean, we were just left out there in the corner until the fire department came,” said Jaramillo.

The family had just moved into the house in March, and now, all the family members that lived there are staying with relatives. Jaramillo said she’s thankful for her grandson, and family members aren’t replaceable.

The family has turned to fundraising and donations to get back on their feet. If you would like to donate, click here.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.