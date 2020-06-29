1  of  2
Albuquerque City Councilors to discuss sick leave, pay hikes for certain workers
83-year-old can collector found dead

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – An 83-year-old avid can collector from Clovis has been found dead. There was a massive search after Robert Casey went missing Wednesday night. He often took long walks looking for cans to collect but on Saturday morning police found Casey’s body in a field just one mile outside of city limits. Investigators are now looking into his death.

