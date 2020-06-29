83-year-old can collector found dead

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law a support measure for people, businesses, and local governments under financial strain during the COVID-19 pandemic Monday.

House Bill 6 covers three areas of relief. First, the bill temporarily waives interest and penalties on late tax payments so individuals and businesses that have been unable to make timely payments will not fall further into tax debt. Taxpayers must still file their tax returns timely, but payment may follow at later date.