$8,000 seized in drug trafficking case goes missing

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Where did the evidence go? State Police and Roosevelt County Sheriff’s deputies say they simply don’t know.

Back in January, the sheriff’s department discovered $8,000 seized from a 2017 drug trafficking case was missing. State Police were called to investigate and, according to the Eastern New Mexico News, found evidence handling was so lax, any number of individuals could have taken it at any time.

In response to the findings, the county commission did recently adopt a rule requiring any money obtained by the sheriff’s department to be counted and documented by at least two people.