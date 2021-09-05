800 bricks added to Angel Fire veterans memorial

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Veteran Services added more than 800 bricks to a memorial remembering military veterans on Saturday. The memorial in Angel Fire was built by Albuquerque residents Victor and Jeanne Westphall in 1971 as a memorial to their son, Marine First Lieutenant David Westphall who died in Vietnam in 1968.
Story continues below:
- Unemployment: Businesses react to unemployment benefits ending
- Trending: Video shows moments shots rang out near Christ Lutheran School
- Weird: ‘He’s a wanderer’: Frankie, the 125-pound tortoise is missing in Madrid
- Community: APD officer released from hospital two weeks after shootout
- KRQE En Espanol: KRQE En Español: Jueves 2 de Septiembre 2021
Each brick contains the name of a veteran, both living and deceased, and is placed on the memorial. More than 5,000 memorial bricks have been laid so far.