800 bricks added to Angel Fire veterans memorial

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Veteran Services added more than 800 bricks to a memorial remembering military veterans on Saturday. The memorial in Angel Fire was built by Albuquerque residents Victor and Jeanne Westphall in 1971 as a memorial to their son, Marine First Lieutenant David Westphall who died in Vietnam in 1968.

Each brick contains the name of a veteran, both living and deceased, and is placed on the memorial. More than 5,000 memorial bricks have been laid so far.