800 bricks added to Angel Fire veterans memorial

New Mexico News
Posted: / Updated:

ANGEL FIRE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Veteran Services added more than 800 bricks to a memorial remembering military veterans on Saturday. The memorial in Angel Fire was built by Albuquerque residents Victor and Jeanne Westphall in 1971 as a memorial to their son, Marine First Lieutenant David Westphall who died in Vietnam in 1968.

Story continues below:

Each brick contains the name of a veteran, both living and deceased, and is placed on the memorial. More than 5,000 memorial bricks have been laid so far.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES