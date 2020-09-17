8-year-old’s wish granted, gifted new camping trailer from Make-A-Wish New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An 8-year-old has a brand new ride that will help him have fun with his family and stay safe during necessary road trips. “The only thing that was going through my mind is, I’m probably just going to do a normal video, but NOPE. That changed like a lot,” said 8-year-old Marcos.

Given his energetic and glittering personality, Make-A-Wish New Mexico had asked Marcos to be in their promotional videos several times before. “So today, we asked him if he could come help us make a video about his wish, in hopes we could raise money to grant his wish but the surprise was that his wish was happening today,” said Sara Lister, the President, and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Mexico.

Marcos was born with gastroschisis meaning his small intestine was outside of his stomach when he was born. “You know, they say if you’re going to have something then that’s the best thing to have because it’s easily fixed you just put it back in and sew it back up,” said Vanessa Tapia, Marcos’ mom.

However, that wasn’t the case for Marcos. His intestines were dilated. He ended up needing a Multiviceral Transplant, of the small intestine, liver, and pancreas when he was 10-months-old. “You would never know it by looking at him but he goes through a lot,” said Tapia.

Marcos requires frequent, special treatment that is only available in Nebraska, which is one of the reasons his ‘wish’ was to get a trailer for him and his family. “Marcos wanted an RV for several reasons. One, he loves camping. He loves to be outdoors,” said Lister. “One of the things that Marcos told us that it would be great to have a camper so when he went to appointments, he wouldn’t have to stay in a hotel, he could stay someplace that was his. So this really is two-fold. It gives him a camper to have a great time with his family and also serves a purpose in terms of his medical care.”Once the Tapia family knew the wish would happen, it was hard to contain their excitement.

“It was definitely hard to keep it a secret from him. There was a lot of whispering but he can hear through walls so we had to get creative,” said Vanessa Tapia, Marcos’ mom.

The video facade fell apart quite quickly after Marcos arrived at Chisholm RV on Central and Juan Tabo Wednesday afternoon. Once poised in front of the trailer, that already belonged to him, Lister asked Marcos to talk about his wish.

“Hi, my name is Marcos. My make a wish is to get a trailer,” said Marcos. From there, Lister had Marcos’ extended family come out from their hiding spots and proceeded to tell him the good news.

“Do you know what? Because you have waited so long, and because you are so awesome, our friends at trusted choice didn’t want you to wait any longer,” said Lister.

Lister: “So, if you turn around… that’s your trailer

Marcos: WHAT?!

Lister: This is yours

As you’d imagine, applause filled the air and teary eyes were all around. Marcos himself almost cried too. “I wanted to cry but then again I’ll probably do it at home,” said Marcos.

The trailer was also customized inside with decor from Marcos’ favorite TV show, Dragon Ball Z.

Through tears, Tapia told News 13:

“It was awesome. He needed a win…

Brittany Bade: and this was a big one

Tapia: Yeah, big win. Make-A-Wish is amazing. I mean they’ve done just amazing work

Marcos also got to celebrate his ninth birthday a few days early. His family sang him happy birthday and they all ate cupcakes, before hauling the trailer back to Española.

Lister says this was made possible by Trusted Choice. “Trusted Choice’s support has given our chapter the ability to grant Marcos’ wish during a time when the gift of hope is needed most,” said Lister. “We are so grateful for their generosity, especially during these challenging times when a lot of wishes are waiting due to restrictions associated with COVID-19. We are thrilled to give Marcos his one true wish.”