ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Eight Roswell firefighters are on paid administrative leave amid allegations of misconduct. The city has not revealed details about the claims but a spokesperson says the alleged misconduct occurred the week of February 8 and came to light the 24.

Sources tell News 13 the claims are sexual in nature but the city will not confirm that. They say an investigation is underway but did not say if it’s a criminal or internal investigation or both.