ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – After plummeting 35,000 feet to the ground in Roswell, a 73-year-old astronaut has landed squarely in the record books. Larry Allen was joined by four U.S. Air Force pararescue jumpers performing a high-altitude, low-open jump.

The goal of the record-setting jump was to raise $1M for scholarships for the surviving children of American special operations personnel killed in the line of duty. Allen became the oldest person to perform the special HALO maneuver.