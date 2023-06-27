LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash. It happened Sunday, June 25, on Interstate 25.

According to Los Lunas Police Department, an officer found a dead person on the shoulder of the southbound lane of I-25 between mile marker 202 and 203.

The victim was identified as Fidencio Romero, 72, of Belen. Officials believe he was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene.

Authorities said Romero’s vehicle was found about a mile south of where his body was with hazard lights on. A flashlight was found near Romero’s body.

If you know anything about this case, please contact police at 505-839-3855. To submit anonymous tips, use the “Stop It” app with the access code of loslunaspd.