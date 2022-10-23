TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The community of Taos is devasted over a crash that killed a high school student and injured six others. A school official spoke on the incident.

In an email, Taos High School (THS) Principal CJ Grace wrote to parents and staff.

“I am sorry to be emailing you with devastating news. There was a car accident last night involving seven THS students with one fatality and the other students are in grave condition.” Email from Principal Grace, according to Taos News

The Taos County Sheriff also told Taos News the student who died was a female passenger, and the driver is unlikely to survive. No other details have been released.

The Taos High School District posted on its website that they opened at 2 p.m. Sunday with grief counselors and support.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wrote on Twitter, “This is heartbreaking. My prayers are with the students, families, and greater community of Taos High School.”