7 southern NM cities team up for photo contest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Seven cities are teaming up to promote the beauty of southern New Mexico. They’re hosting a photography contest from now through November 8.

All you have to do is take pictures of parks, monuments and hiking trails as well as restaurants, breweries, local shops and hotels. Then post your pictures on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #ScenicSouthernNM. Prizes include gift certificates, passes to outdoor attractions and hotels satays.

For more information, visit lascrucescvb.org/explore-scenic-southern-new-mexico/?fbclid=IwAR30A4ZaDRWVzDML2fsUr6vvbVAZI_dN1Cm1eVPNC1Ia-ObzsUlY-li3QOQ.