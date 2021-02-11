7 New Mexico historic sites open this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Seven of the state’s historic sites will reopen to the public this weekend. The sites include Fort Sumner/Bosque Redondo Memorial, Fort Stanton, and Fort Seldon, Jemez, Lincoln, Coronado, and Los Luceros.

These sites will be operating under a modified schedule starting Saturday, February 13 with a visitor capacity of 75 people or 25%, whichever is smaller. COVID-safe practices will be in place.

According to a press release from the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs, the public is encouraged to visit nmhistoricsites.org for updates on hours of operation, admission prices, and additional information on reopening.

Access to some areas will be limited or remain closed. All visitors are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing.