7 Mexican wolf pups successfully cross-fostered into wild packs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A record number of Mexican wolf pups have been successfully cross-fostered into wild packs. The genetically diverse pups were born in captivity and in less than 14 days, placed in wild dens around the southwest. They are tracked using radio collars and are doing well. According to a news release, the Mexican Wolf Interagency Field Team (IFT) and the Mexican Wolf Species Survival Plan cross-fostered a total of 20 genetically diverse wolf pups from captive facilities into litters of wild wolf packs last spring. Since, 2014, there have been 50 genetically diverse wolf pups cross-fostered into the wild.

“We have documented survival in four out of the seven packs that received cross-fostered pups this year—and there could still be more. This is an extraordinary accomplishment by our field team,” said John Oakleaf in a news release, Mexican Wolf Field Projects Coordinator for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “The Service would once again like to thank the staff from the captive facilities, LightHawk, and the Interagency Field Team who continue to do incredible and visionary conservation work for the Mexican wolf.”

According to a news release, part of ongoing efforts to record survival of cross-fostered pups, the IFT reports the following:

One of two pups cross-fostered from the Phoenix Zoo to the Iron Creek pack (NM) was caught and radio-collared.

One of two pups cross-fostered from the Endangered Wolf Center to the San Mateo pack (NM) was caught and radio-collared.

Three of four pups cross-fostered from the Sedgwick County Zoo to the Hoodoo pack (AZ) were caught and radio-collared.

One of the four pups cross-fostered from the Endangered Wolf Center to the Dark Canyon pack (NM) was caught and radio-collared.

One of the three pups cross-fostered from the Endangered Wolf Center to the Elk Horn pack (AZ) was caught and radio-collared. Unfortunately, this animal was found dead in December.

“It’s exciting to see these results from the team’s cross-fostering efforts this past spring,” said Paul Greer in the same news release, Mexican Wolf IFT Leader for the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “We’re continuing to see progress on numeric recovery while at the same time making progress at infusing new genetics into the Mexican wolf population.”

According to the same news release cross-fostering is a proven method used by the IFT team, a task force made up of federal, state, and tribal partners, to increase the genetic diversity in wild Mexican wolf populations, and five cross-fostered wolves have survived to breed age, resulting in multiple litters of genetically diverse pups born in the wild. There are currently 14 genetically valuable cross-fostered wolves that are collared and alive in the wild that the team is monitoring and there are additional cross-fostered wolves alive in the population that has yet to be captured and collared according to the news release.

For more information on 2020 cross-foster efforts, visit azgfd.com/mexican-wolf-population-gets-genetic-boost-with-a-record-20-captive-born-pups-cross-fostered-into-wild-packs/.