7-Eleven offers free Slurpees during 7-Eleven Day

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

(KRQE)- Thursday is July, 11 which means free Slurpees at your nearest 7-Eleven.

The promotion is how the world’s largest convenience retailer is celebrating its birthday. In addition to receiving a free small Slurpee for visiting the convenience store, you’ll also receive a cute Instagram-worthy cup.

If you join 7REWARDS and download the app, you will receive a coupon for one free Slurpee of any size the following day. The coupon is valid for 30 days.

The deal runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, while supplies last. Click here for details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now on KRQE.com

Don't Miss