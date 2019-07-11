7-Eleven offers free Slurpees during 7-Eleven Day

(KRQE)- Thursday is July, 11 which means free Slurpees at your nearest 7-Eleven.

The promotion is how the world’s largest convenience retailer is celebrating its birthday. In addition to receiving a free small Slurpee for visiting the convenience store, you’ll also receive a cute Instagram-worthy cup.

If you join 7REWARDS and download the app, you will receive a coupon for one free Slurpee of any size the following day. The coupon is valid for 30 days.

The deal runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, while supplies last. Click here for details.