NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Part of President Joe Biden’s “Investing in America” plan includes land restoration in southern New Mexico. Restoration efforts will focus on creating climate resistance, restoring streams, strengthening communities, and protecting native vegetation.

The New Mexico restoration will get $7.6M from the Inflation Reduction Act. The president is focusing on restoration in the lower Pecos area just outside of Roswell and an area surrounding Artesia and Carlsbad. “Investments in the Lower Pecos Restoration Landscape Area will help the BLM build on nearly 20 years of experience restoring the Pecos River Watershed,” said Melanie Barnes, BLM New Mexico State Director in a news release. “We are pleased that the Inflation Reduction Act assists local communities with successful projects that improve our landscapes in the Land of Enchantment.”