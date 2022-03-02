CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities are continuing their investigation after finding drugs in a Carlsbad home. Agents with the Pecos Valley Drug Task Force received information about suspected drug activity in the southern part of the city on Tulip street.

Agents say they found about 6,000 fentanyl pills, 4.5 ounces of meth and an assault rifle. Agents say no one was home at the time of the search.

The Pecos Valley Drug Task Force reports there has been an uptick in fentanyl-related overdoses. To report illegal drug activity in the area, contact the Pecos Valley Drug Task Force at 575-887-5194 or report it to Crime Stoppers of Eddy County.