LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) is looking into a shooting that happened Tuesday morning. It injured a man.

According to LCPD, officers were called to the 1500 block of South Solano Drive around 8 a.m. Tuesday for a shots fired report. A 55-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police think that two men were physically fighting in a parking lot, and they both had firearms. One round was fired, and the 55-year-old man was injured.

The other man they believe was involved was taken into custody and has been cooperative.

If anyone has information about this fight or shooting, contact police at 575-526-0795.