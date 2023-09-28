ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Remains from 51 unclaimed soldiers were given a proper burial Thursday in Santa Fe. For the 13th year in a row, the Forgotten Heroes Funeral took place.

The military veterans were honored at Calvary Church in Albuquerque, then transported by motorcade to the Santa Fe National Cemetery. The ceremony is done through a partnership with the Department of Veteran’s Services, Bernalillo County and the National Guard.