$50,000 reward now offered for information on missing Mennonite woman

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $50,000 reward for information about a missing Mennonite woman.

Sasha Krause has been missing since January 18. Sheriff’s Deputies say her wallet was left at home and they found her vehicle at the church not far from where she lives.

Deputies say they’ve had some leads in the case but would not elaborate. The family has hired an outside agency to help in the search.

“We feel as though somebody saw something, knows something, has heard something, and we’re desperately asking the community that if any of those things are true, to please speak with our detective division,” said Public Information Officer of the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Jayme Harcrow.

The Sheriff’s Office has also set up a hotline for anyone with new information. The hotline number is 505-333-7878.