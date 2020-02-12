Breaking News
Police investigate bomb threat at Walmart in southwest Albuquerque
Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

$50,000 reward now offered for information on missing Mennonite woman

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $50,000 reward for information about a missing Mennonite woman.

Sasha Krause has been missing since January 18. Sheriff’s Deputies say her wallet was left at home and they found her vehicle at the church not far from where she lives.

Deputies say they’ve had some leads in the case but would not elaborate. The family has hired an outside agency to help in the search.

“We feel as though somebody saw something, knows something, has heard something, and we’re desperately asking the community that if any of those things are true, to please speak with our detective division,” said Public Information Officer of the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Jayme Harcrow.

The Sheriff’s Office has also set up a hotline for anyone with new information. The hotline number is 505-333-7878.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞