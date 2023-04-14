SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Keep an eye on your bank account. New Mexico’s Governor says the latest round of rebates will go out in mid-June.

Thanks to a bill passed by lawmakers during the 2023 legislative session, New Mexicans who have previously filed taxes will get another round of rebates. Single tax filers will get $500. Married couples, heads of households, and surviving spouses will get $1,000.

Taxpayers who used direct deposit when filing their 2021 tax returns will get the latest round of rebate checks automatically via direct deposit. If you’ve moved since filing 2021 taxes, you should update your address online via the Taxation and Revenue Department’s Taxpayer Access Point.

For New Mexicans who weren’t required to file income taxes, there is a limited pool of money available that you can receive a rebate from. To access those funds, you’ll have to submit an application with the state’s Human Services Department – but the application portal is not yet ready. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as soon as the Human Services Department releases more info.

But those who filed 2021 New Mexico income tax returns will get an automatic rebate. If you didn’t file 2021 returns but still want to, you have until May 31, 2024 to do so and qualify for automatic rebates (you just may not get the rebates in June).