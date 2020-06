NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It's now easier to find out what health insurance plan you qualify for. The state has launched a new health insurance screening tool. By answering a few questions you can find out if you qualify for private or low coast or no-cost coverage. Then it provides links where you can apply. The state says during the pandemic no family should find themselves without health coverage and they want to make it easy for people to sign up.

“Every New Mexican should have the security of health coverage to ensure they can get the medical care they need if they contract COVID-19,” said Abuko D. Estrada in a press release, Health Insurance Coverage Innovation Officer for the New Mexico Human Services Department, Medical Assistance Division. “If you are uninsured, apply for coverage. Medicaid and our partners will help you find the option that best meets your family’s needs during these unprecedented and challenging times.”