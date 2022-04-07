NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – First responders rescued a five-year-old who fell off a trail in the east mountains. Bernalillo County Fire and Rescue says the child was part of an education group in Otero Canyon Wednesday when they fell roughly 15 feet.

The boy’s condition was stable when he was taken to the hospital. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s office MCAT team also helped in the rescue.