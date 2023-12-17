NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Multiple New Mexico residents were arrested for drug trafficking. The Drug Enforcement Administration was involved in the case.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, six firearms and meth were seized during the arrests in Clovis and Ruidoso Downs.

On December 6, 2023, several people were indicted for distributing 50 grams, or more, of methamphetamine in Curry, Lincoln, Roosevelt, and Cibola counties from late 2022 to late 2023.

They are listed below:

Jose Badillo-Hernandez, 51, of Clovis

Rebecca Chavez, 39, of Portales

Joseph Sandoval, 50, of Clovis

Michelle Sandoval, 52, of Ruidoso Downs

William Voges, 53, of Ruidoso Downs

Daniel Perez, 53, of Mexico

Manuel Pinon-Duran, 47, of Mexico

If convicted, they would face at least 10 years in prison. The sentences have a maximum of a life sentence.