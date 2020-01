CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Five candidates are vying to become the next mayor of Clovis.

Longtime Mayor David Lansford announced he would not seek a sixth four-year term. The city says five people have already thrown their name in the hat, including Rube Render, Raymond Mondragon, Stephen North, Michael Morris and Sandra Taylor-Sawyer.

The election is March 3.