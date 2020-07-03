4th of July weekend: How to report illegal fireworks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This year’s Independence Day celebrations will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are celebrating at home with fireworks of their own, some are legal and some aren’t. Below lists the ways you can report illegal fireworks in your neighborhood.
City of Albuquerque
- To report illegal fireworks, call 311 or report it using the 311 app available for iPhone and Android. Please report it using the offending party’s address, not your own.
- To report illegal fireworks outside of Albuquerque City limits contact Bernalillo County at 505-798-7000.
City of Rio Rancho
- Contact the public safety non-emergency telephone number at 505-891-7226.
City of Santa Fe
- Non-Emergency Dispatch at 505-428-3720 or 1-800-742-1144 or online reporting.
Permissible Fireworks
The following are allowed to be sold and discharged within the City:
- Ground and handheld sparkling devices
- Cone Fountains
- Crackling Devices
- Cylindrical Fountains
- Flitter Sparklers
- Ground Spinners
- Illuminating Torches
- Wheels
Prohibited Fireworks
- Aerial Spinners
- Helicopters
- Mines
- Missile-type Rockets
- Roman Candles
- Shells
- Stick Type Rockets
- Chasers (bottle rockets)
- Firecrackers
Illegal Firework Penalties
Anyone that is caught with illegal fireworks will be cited, have their fireworks confiscated, must go to court and could face up to a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail.
- Using illegal fireworks is punishable with a citation and immediate confiscation of the illegal fireworks and places the community at risk for fires.
- It is a misdemeanor.
- A mandatory court appearance
- A fine up to $500 and 90 days in jail
- The improper use of permissible fireworks and/or the illegal use of aerial or ground audible devices can result in the user or supervising adult being found grossly negligent and financially responsible for damages.
Safety Procedures
- During ‘Red Flag Warning’ days, fireworks should not be used to prevent fires.
- Purchase fireworks from local vendors to ensure they are safe and legal within city limits.
- Only use fireworks on paved or barren land to prevent combustible materials from catching fire such as houses and vegetation.
- Have a hose or water source on hand in case of fires.
- Do not allow children to handle fireworks and always have an adult present when using fireworks.
- Read and follow fireworks directions carefully.
- Dispose of used fireworks in a water bucket and ensure they are cool to the touch before disposing of the garbage.
- Call 911 in case of a fire and leave the area immediately.