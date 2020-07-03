4th of July weekend: How to report illegal fireworks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This year’s Independence Day celebrations will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some are celebrating at home with fireworks of their own, some are legal and some aren’t. Below lists the ways you can report illegal fireworks in your neighborhood.

City of Albuquerque

To report illegal fireworks, call 311 or report it using the 311 app available for iPhone and Android. Please report it using the offending party’s address, not your own.

To report illegal fireworks outside of Albuquerque City limits contact Bernalillo County at 505-798-7000.

City of Rio Rancho

Contact the public safety non-emergency telephone number at 505-891-7226.

City of Santa Fe

Non-Emergency Dispatch at 505-428-3720 or 1-800-742-1144 or online reporting.

Permissible Fireworks

The following are allowed to be sold and discharged within the City:

Ground and handheld sparkling devices

Cone Fountains

Crackling Devices

Cylindrical Fountains

Flitter Sparklers

Ground Spinners

Illuminating Torches

Wheels

Prohibited Fireworks

Aerial Spinners

Helicopters

Mines

Missile-type Rockets

Roman Candles

Shells

Stick Type Rockets

Chasers (bottle rockets)

Firecrackers

Illegal Firework Penalties

Anyone that is caught with illegal fireworks will be cited, have their fireworks confiscated, must go to court and could face up to a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail.

Using illegal fireworks is punishable with a citation and immediate confiscation of the illegal fireworks and places the community at risk for fires.

It is a misdemeanor.

A mandatory court appearance

A fine up to $500 and 90 days in jail

and The improper use of permissible fireworks and/or the illegal use of aerial or ground audible devices can result in the user or supervising adult being found grossly negligent and financially responsible for damages.

Safety Procedures