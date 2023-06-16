NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 4th of July is around the corner. There are a variety of fireworks shows and events taking place around the Land of Enchantment. From Albuquerque to Los Alamos there is something for every New Mexican to enjoy.

Albuquerque

Isotopes Firework shows

Head to a baseball game at Isotopes Park to enjoy live baseball, food and more

Location: Isotopes Park

Date: July 2 will feature a firework show and July 3 will feature a firework show and Independence Day Celebration, both games start at 6:05 p.m.

Freedom Run

Take part in a running event happening for the holiday, attendees can race in a 5K and receive cash prizes

Location: Tingley Beach

Date: July 4, 7 a.m.

Albuquerque’s 2023 Freedom Fourth bash

A free family-friendly event including food, drinks, music, activities, and more

Location: Balloon Fiesta Park

Date: July 4, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Artesia

Independence Day in Artesia

A golf tournament, fun run, volleyball, parade and fireworks will be taking place

Location: Artesia Country Club

Date: July 1

Bernalillo

4th of July Mayor’s Benefit

Families and attendees can enjoy water slides, water balloons and more. Food and drinks will also be provided along with music and dance

Location: Rotary Park

Date: July 1 starting at 11 a.m.

Carlsbad

Fourth of July Celebration

Enjoy live entertainment, vendors live music and more. There will even be car shows, pickleball tournaments, a parade and more for everyone to check out.

Location: Beach Bandshell

Date: Multiple events from July 1 to July 4

Elephant Butte

Fireworks Show at Elephant Butte Lake

Head to Elephant Butte Lake to enjoy a lake view evening filled with fireworks, individuals can also paddle board, boat and more before the show.

Location: Elephant Butte Lake State Park

Date: July 1

Lovington

4th of July Festival

Enjoy a full day of fun at this celebration there will be music, waterslides, sports events food and more. There will also be a firework show.

Location: Chaparral Park

Date: July 4, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mescalero

Star Spangled Celebration!

Head out for an evening of live entertainment, concessions and more. There will also be the “biggest and longest” firework show in New Mexico happening.

Location: Inn of the Mountain Gods

Date: July 4, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rio Rancho

2023 Fourth of July bash

Celebrate with fun, music, food and more. There will also be a firework show

Location: Campus Park

Date: July 4, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Rodeo

Rodeo’s 45th Annual 4th of July Celebration

Enjoy a parade, dinner, dancing and a firework show.

Location: Various Venues in Rodeo

Date: July 4, 6 p.m.

Santa Fe

Pancakes on the Plaza

Enjoy a stake of hotcakes to help raise money for youth organizations. There will also be a car show, arts and crafts show, children’s activities and live entertainment

Location: Santa Fe Plaza

Date: July 4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fourth in Honor of Independence Day!

Visit the Santa Fe Botanical Garden to celebrate the holiday. Guests can attend for free

Location: Santa Fe Botanical Garden

Date: July 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunland Park

July 4th Fireworks Celebration!

Enjoy an evening of fireworks and more.

Location: Western Playland

July 4, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

White Rock

4th of July Spectacular – Los Alamos