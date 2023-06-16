NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 4th of July is around the corner. There are a variety of fireworks shows and events taking place around the Land of Enchantment. From Albuquerque to Los Alamos there is something for every New Mexican to enjoy.
Albuquerque
- Head to a baseball game at Isotopes Park to enjoy live baseball, food and more
- Location: Isotopes Park
- Date: July 2 will feature a firework show and July 3 will feature a firework show and Independence Day Celebration, both games start at 6:05 p.m.
- Take part in a running event happening for the holiday, attendees can race in a 5K and receive cash prizes
- Location: Tingley Beach
- Date: July 4, 7 a.m.
Albuquerque’s 2023 Freedom Fourth bash
- A free family-friendly event including food, drinks, music, activities, and more
- Location: Balloon Fiesta Park
- Date: July 4, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Artesia
- A golf tournament, fun run, volleyball, parade and fireworks will be taking place
- Location: Artesia Country Club
- Date: July 1
Bernalillo
- Families and attendees can enjoy water slides, water balloons and more. Food and drinks will also be provided along with music and dance
- Location: Rotary Park
- Date: July 1 starting at 11 a.m.
Carlsbad
- Enjoy live entertainment, vendors live music and more. There will even be car shows, pickleball tournaments, a parade and more for everyone to check out.
- Location: Beach Bandshell
- Date: Multiple events from July 1 to July 4
Elephant Butte
Fireworks Show at Elephant Butte Lake
- Head to Elephant Butte Lake to enjoy a lake view evening filled with fireworks, individuals can also paddle board, boat and more before the show.
- Location: Elephant Butte Lake State Park
- Date: July 1
Lovington
- Enjoy a full day of fun at this celebration there will be music, waterslides, sports events food and more. There will also be a firework show.
- Location: Chaparral Park
- Date: July 4, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Mescalero
- Head out for an evening of live entertainment, concessions and more. There will also be the “biggest and longest” firework show in New Mexico happening.
- Location: Inn of the Mountain Gods
- Date: July 4, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Rio Rancho
- Celebrate with fun, music, food and more. There will also be a firework show
- Location: Campus Park
- Date: July 4, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Rodeo
Rodeo’s 45th Annual 4th of July Celebration
- Enjoy a parade, dinner, dancing and a firework show.
- Location: Various Venues in Rodeo
- Date: July 4, 6 p.m.
Santa Fe
- Enjoy a stake of hotcakes to help raise money for youth organizations. There will also be a car show, arts and crafts show, children’s activities and live entertainment
- Location: Santa Fe Plaza
- Date: July 4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fourth in Honor of Independence Day!
- Visit the Santa Fe Botanical Garden to celebrate the holiday. Guests can attend for free
- Location: Santa Fe Botanical Garden
- Date: July 4, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunland Park
July 4th Fireworks Celebration!
- Enjoy an evening of fireworks and more.
- Location: Western Playland
- July 4, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
White Rock
4th of July Spectacular – Los Alamos
- Live music will be performed by a tribute band for Queen, there will be a firework show along with other activities
- Location: Overlook Park
- Date July 4, 4 p.m.