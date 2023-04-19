ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An apple a day may keep the doctor away. But over 4,000 pounds of apples could go a long way to addressing hunger.

That’s what Albertsons Market, as part of The United Family supermarket chain, hopes to do with donations in New Mexico and Texas. In total, The United Family donated more than 50,000 pounds of apples across the two states. 4,640 pounds of apples went to Storehouse New Mexico.

This is the 13th year of the “Take a Bite Out of Hunger” program has been working to address hunger. And supermarket chain The United Family is happy to be a part of the program.

“The United Family feels very blessed to be in the position to be making these donations for the thirteenth year in a row,” Joseph Bunting, the produce business director for The United Family, said in a press release. “We know just how important donations of fresh produce can be for food banks and their clients. We are so thankful for this partnership with FirstFruits [the sponsor of the ‘Take a Bite Out of Hunger’ program] and the hard work of our team members across Texas and New Mexico.”