NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Department of the Interior (DOI) will allocate $46.7 million to 32 local New Mexico governments this year. The Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) are distributed because local governments cannot tax federal lands.

Tax-exempt federal lands can consist of many areas, such as the property of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, and more. Payments are calculated based on the amount of federal non-taxable land and the jurisdiction’s population. The funds help local governments maintain community services and substitute the funding missed out on from those federal tax payments.

“PILT payments help local governments carry out vital services, such as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations. We are grateful for our ongoing partnerships with local jurisdictions across the country who help the Interior Department fulfill our mission on behalf of the American public,” says Joan Mooney, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Policy, Management, and Budget.

Via the PILT payments, the DOI has distributed around $11.4 billion through U.S. lands. For a full list of state and county PILT funding, click here.