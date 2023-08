ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A 45-year-old man was killed in a shooting in east Roswell Monday morning, according to the Roswell Police Department.

Police said Christopher Herrera was found dead with a gunshot wound on the 800 block of East Fifth Street around 3:40 a.m. RPD is investigating the death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at 575-624-6770.