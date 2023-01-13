SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Across New Mexico, 41 different projects aimed at improving locals’ quality of life, are getting millions in funding. The projects range from improvements to the Wagon Mound Rodeo Ground to picnic shelters at the Los Lunas Sports Complex.

“Investing in quality recreational facilities is important to supporting the health, happiness and wellbeing of New Mexicans in communities across the state,” Governor Lujan Grisham said in a press release. “We are glad to deliver $45 million in funds for projects that will improve quality of life and recreational opportunities from Angel Fire to Anthony.”

The funds come from the Regional Recreation Centers/Qualify of Life Grant, which began accepting applications back in 2022. To qualify, projects had to have a completion date of June 30, 2025 or sooner. The funds for the grants were set aside during the 2022 lawmaking session.

The main point of the funding is to support recreational facilities, according to the New Mexico Department of Finance Administration. In addition, the projects have to show a clear benefit to local communities.

The biggest share of funding is going to the Curry County Event Center. They’re getting $6.5 million. The smallest share of funds is going to purchase gym equipment for the Cuba Fairgrounds Recreation Center; they’re getting a little under $63,000.

Dozens of other communities will receive funds between those two extremes. For example, Ruidoso will get a little over $72,000 for the Grindstone Disk Golf Course. And Carlsbad will get $3.3 million for the Cavern Theater Rehabilitation Project. A full list of projects is available online.