$447 million budget requested for new state department

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The governor is pushing the legislature to come up with an extra $100 million to fund a new department she campaigned for. After it’s created, it’ll be one of the more expensive departments in the state.

The Early Childhood Education and Care Department needs hundreds of millions of dollars to launch next year. A majority of that is already available, but not the money to run the new department.

“This is an increase because the adoption of early childhood education services in New Mexico continues to expand year over year,” said State Senator Michael Padilla, (D) Albuquerque. “We just want to make sure that money is available, so it’s approximately $100 million in additional monies.”

Sen. Padilla said the new department submitted a request for a whopping $447 million for its budget starting next July.

He said about three-fourths of that money is already being spent on other early childhood programs like pre-k and home visits, so those programs and that money will just be shifted over to the new department.

However, they are asking for that extra $100 million to help get the new department running. Sen. Padilla said it’s something that will benefit the whole state.

“I think it’s really important that New Mexicans understand this service is available to their children now, from home visiting to early pre-k to really help your kiddos get on the right track,” said Sen. Padilla.

Lawmakers created the ECECD in the last session at the governor’s urging. It will focus only on children under 6 years old, providing more access to pre-k and home visits along with other services.

Another objective was to put all the early childhood programs under one roof. Right now, they’re spread around under a handful of departments.

The governor has not yet picked a secretary to lead that department.