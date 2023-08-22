SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – On Monday evening, Santa Fe officials responded to a crash. It involved a fatality.

The Santa Fe Police stated the pedestrian was seen next to a vehicle on the right side of the road, and when the vehicle left, the man started to run across three lanes of traffic.

A driver, identified as a minor, was in the left lane and told authorities he saw the man at the last moment but couldn’t stop in time. The man was hit, and the driver pulled over to the right side of the road.

The man died; the driver was taken to a hospital and released the same night.

The pedestrian was identified as Isaac Edward John Trujillo, 42, of the Ohkay Owingeh area.