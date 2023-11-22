NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A total of $40 million is being awarded to New Mexico local and tribal governments for quality-of-life improvements, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Tuesday.

The Regional Recreation Centers and Quality of Life Grants fund projects like community centers, skateparks, rodeo grounds, picnic shelters and other structures that enhance public-based recreational activities.

Grant awards were made for the following 57 projects around New Mexico:

“Having access to quality recreational facilities and outdoor spaces in your own backyard supports healthier, stronger communities and families,” said Lujan Grisham. “This $40 million investment will provide New Mexicans with quality spaces to gather and play from Clayton to Carlsbad.”

Project funds will be delivered by reimbursement over two years. The full list of grant recipients can be found here.