ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- An Artesia woman is charged with child abuse after police say meth was found in her son’s system.

According to a criminal complaint, Catalina Cruz took her 4-year-old to the hospital. He was severely agitated and showed signs of hallucinations. He tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police say they found drugs in the home. Cruz has been released from jail but she cannot have contact with her son.