NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Community leaders spoke to the public Monday morning about millions of dollars going towards water infrastructure in New Mexico.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) joined politicians in presenting $4 million to the UNM’s Southwest Finance Center (EFC) for the project.

The money will be used to help small, disadvantaged communities around the state build up water infrastructure.

The center will be getting $10 million over the course of five years from the US EPA as part of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“This funding will help pay for all kinds of infrastructure such as pumps, tanks, wells, treatment units, pipes, and many other upgrades for failing systems. There are also places that lack access to good quality drinking water and sanitation,” said EFC Director Heather Himmelberger.

