ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four hikers that experienced heat exhaustion and dehydration were rescued from the Organ Mountains in Las Cruces Saturday. The Las Cruces Fire Department’s Technical Rescue Team, the New Mexico State University Fire Department, Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, and Organ Mountain Technical Rescue all participated in the eight-hour-long rescue.

Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch Authority received a call late Saturday, that the hikers were stranded and in distress. One hiker experienced severe cramps and extreme fatigue and could not descend the mountain. Two hikers were treated for dehydration, and one was transported to the hospital for further medical care, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.