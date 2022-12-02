CLAYTON, N.M. (KRQE)- Dust storms led to dangerous conditions on the roads in northeastern New Mexico Friday morning. There was a four-car crash on the Raton highway in Clayton.

Clayton police say a couple in one of the SUVs was taken to the hospital but they are expected to be okay. Other minor injuries were reported.

Police say it happened during the mid-morning when the wind was gusting at 100 miles per hour and the dust was creating zero visibility. While the winds continued through the afternoon, the dust cleared by midday and the roads that were closed off have been reopened.