EDDY COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The Eddy County Fire and Rescue team put out a massive fire on an oilfield. The fire occurred near Malaga and Loving.

They posted photos to their Facebook page saying a fire began on a tank battery before spreading to all four tanks.

Photo Courtesy of the Eddy County Fire Rescue

The department got help from Chaves County and Reeves County. The firefighters took 13 hours to put out the flames.

KRQE reached out for more information on this but are still waiting to hear back.