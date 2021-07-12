4.2M earthquake rattles parts of northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.2 magnitude earthquake was detected at 9:33 a.m. Monday morning in northern New Mexico. The earthquake was detected in the Santa Fe National Forest. At 10:06 a.m. a second 3.6 magnitude earthquake was also detected 1 km NNW of Gallina, New Mexico.

Earthquakes are caused by a sudden slip on a fault. The tectonic plates are always slowly moving, but they get stuck at their edges due to friction. When the stress on the edge overcomes the friction, there is an earthquake that releases energy in waves that travel through the earth’s crust and cause the shaking that we feel.

It is unknown at this time when the last earthquake was detected in this area.