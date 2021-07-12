4.2M earthquake rattles parts of northern New Mexico

New Mexico News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.2 magnitude earthquake was detected at 9:33 a.m. Monday morning in northern New Mexico. The earthquake was detected in the Santa Fe National Forest. At 10:06 a.m. a second 3.6 magnitude earthquake was also detected 1 km NNW of Gallina, New Mexico.

M3.6 NNW of Gallina New Mexico July 12 2021

Earthquakes are caused by a sudden slip on a fault. The tectonic plates are always slowly moving, but they get stuck at their edges due to friction. When the stress on the edge overcomes the friction, there is an earthquake that releases energy in waves that travel through the earth’s crust and cause the shaking that we feel.

It is unknown at this time when the last earthquake was detected in this area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES