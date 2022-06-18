NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is getting nearly $3 million to expand unemployment benefits to marginalized communities. The Department of Justice awarded New Mexico a Navigator Grant worth $2.5 million.
Story continues below
- Sports: Albuquerque Academy catcher to try out for USA baseball
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico June 17 – June 23
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 16 de Junio 2022
- Don’t Miss: Albuquerque now sending speed camera tickets, here’s what they look like
The grant is going to be used to expand and support unemployment insurance benefits to marginalized communities in the state. New Mexico was one of seven states to receive the grant, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.