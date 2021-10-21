$3M available for Santa Fe residents through Affordable Housing Trust Fund

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is making $3 million available to support affordable housing with funds going to low to moderate-income residents who apply. The funds are made available through the Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

According to a press release from the City, Santa Fe’s Community Development Commission will review applications and make funding recommendations to the governing body. An informational meeting will be held on October 27 for those who are interested.

To participate, email agladd@santafenm.gov for a Zoom link. Applications to receive funding are due by 5 p.m. on November 10, 2021. The Request for Applications is available online. This year, the city made strides in creating low-cost housing options including donation land on Arno St. where it plans to build more affordable homes.