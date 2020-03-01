36-year-old Leap Day twins celebrate their ‘9th birthday’

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The chances of being born as a twin are pretty slim, but imagine being born as a twin on a Leap Day. That’s the unlikely case for a pair of siblings in Rio Rancho who only experience their official birthday every four years.

Aaron and Amy Arellano celebrated their ninth birthday Saturday, Feb. 29. However, they are not kids by any means. The brother and sister were born in Farmington on February 29, 1984, a Leap Day that only comes every four years.

For the last 36 years, the twins have developed an incredible bond. They now live just a few houses away from one another in Rio Rancho. “He’s like my best friend, so I’ll have a best friend for life to spend our birthday with,” said Amy Arellano.

They are also no exception to twin telepathy. “She was sick and I got her morning sickness and her cramps when she was in labor so I didn’t appreciate that,” said Aaron Arellano.

The two also say they’ve heard plenty of jokes about their age over the years, including from their kids. “All the time. My son tells his friends that he’s older than his mom,” said Amy Arellano.

Although their theoretical birthday doesn’t come every year, Aaron and Amy are thankful for the chance to celebrate the unique day together.

The Arellano twins say they’ve had plenty of great Leap Day birthdays over the years. This year they spent the day hanging out with family and taking advantage of Leap Year deals.