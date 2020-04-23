352 pounds of marijuana concealed in tractor-trailer seized in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers seized 352 pounds of marijuana Tuesday afternoon in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

130 marijuana-filled bundles found in tractor-trailer (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Officers found the drug load in the frame of a flat-bed trailer making entry from Mexico. The seizure happened just after 3 p.m. when the tractor-trailer arrived for inspection through the cargo lanes. According to a release, officers noticed irregularities while inspecting the vehicle so they refereed the vehicle for an intensive inspection.

During the second examination, officers used an X-ray scan and a screening by a drug-sniffing dog to confirm the presence of drugs. Officers removed 130 marijuana filled bundles from the beams that are a part of the trailer.

The drugs were seized and the incident is still under investigation at this time.