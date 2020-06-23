35-mile long gas project adds pipeline from Bernalillo to Santa Fe

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – If you’ve driven between Albuquerque and Santa Fe lately you’ve noticed a construction project running for miles and miles along the interstate. If you’ve been wondering what it is we have the answer. This is a huge pipeline project by the New Mexico Gas Company to run more natural gas up to Santa Fe area and northern New Mexico.

“We know that, uh, there’s going to be future growth in that part of the state. So, this just prepares for that future growth. It makes sure that there’s additional gas available when it’s needed during the coldest times of the winter,” said New Mexico Gas Company spokesperson Tim Korte.

The 35 miles long project will add a 20-inch pipeline from Bernalillo up to Santa Fe. It’s shown by the red line on the map. It will operate along side the 12-inch pipeline already in place more than doubling the amount of natural gas reaching northern New Mexico right now. While construction is going smoothly the pandemic is posing a problem for crews with five workers testing positive for coronavirus last week.

“So, when those crews tested positive, we immediately isolated them, then we did contact tracing to see where they had been on the project, we immediately tested all the people they had come in contact with,” said Korte.

The project came to a halt for two days before picking back up this week. Despite the two day shutdown and ongoing pandemic, New Mexico Gas Company still expects the new pipeline to be up and running by December. The project costs $60 million. New Mexico Gas Company is raising rates next year to help to pay for projects like this. The average customer’s bill will go up about $1.70 a month.

