SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A woman has died after a crash. Authorities said they responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to State Police (NMSP), a vehicle was heading north on State Road 142 at a high speed. They alleged Crystal Cruz, 33, of Monticello, was driving. Around mile marker 8, the vehicle left the road and rolled.

Cruz was ejected as she was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt; she was pronounced dead at the scene by the Officer of the Medical Investigator.

NMSP said no seatbelt use and speed are factors in the crash, and they are still investigating.