$30,000 worth of property stolen from Quemado ranch

QUEMADO, N.M. (KRQE) – Owners of a New Mexico ranch are offering some big money to find the thieves who took off with more than $30,000 worth of collectibles.

A lot of what they took is very identifiable. The owner of Double B Ranch in Quemado is offering up a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and the conviction of the thieves.

Missing items include authentic Anasazi pots, a deerskin dress and decorated Native American gloves. The ranch manager said the thieves drove a pickup truck through the state highway fence onto the property off Highway 36, in the rural town about 100 miles south of Gallup.

They used a propane tank to break through the door of the home. The manager discovered the missing items on Sunday.

They believe the criminals burglarized the home twice after finding two sets of truck tracks. The owner was out of the country at the time.

“It is very heart-wrenching because you do not expect something like that in a rural community where we know every neighbor,” ranch manager Jim Summers said. “We know everybody up and down. Our neighbors are far apart, but we know them very well. We just don’t expect something like that out in the country.”

They looted the ranch of hunting rifles, a mounted buck mule deer, Swarvoski binoculars and expensive whiskey as well. The manager said the thieves also took off with personalized clothing that had the owner’s name on it.

A customer spotted some of the stolen items at the Reserve Thrift Store on Wednesday morning and called the sheriff’s office.

“It is already beginning to work and pawn shops are calling us asking to see our photographs so they will keep an eye out for it,” Summers said. “The $10,000 reward has woken people up that there is a problem and we want to stop it.”

It is unclear how the items ended up at the thrift shop. Deputies are taking fingerprints from the ranch property and from the propane tank the thieves used to break into the home.