3-year-old killed after driver crashes into Grants apartment

GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Grants Police Department reports that a three-year-old child was killed after a driver lost control of his vehicle and slammed into an apartment Tuesday morning. According to police, a man was driving at a high rate of speed when his vehicle crashed into the Lobo Canyon Apartments.

Authorities state that a one-year-old and two adults who were also in the apartment were injured in the crash. One of the adults was flown to Albuquerque for treatment.

Police report that the driver of the car was taken to a hospital in Grants but the extent of their injuries is unknown. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.