ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A 3-year-old has died after a house fire in Roswell.

The fire was first reported around 9:30 a.m. at Southfork Mobile Home Park. The child’s father was found lying on the ground outside. He was transported to a local hospital with severe burns.

A Roswell firefighter was also treated for minor burns. Investigators have not said what started that blaze.